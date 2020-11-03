Negligence alleged in Mysuru Covid Hospital

Even as the incidence of Covid-19 positive cases are dropping, a few persons are complaining about negligence in the hospitals in Mysuru.

Prem Kumar, a resident of Lakshmikantha Nagar, Hebbal, here, who was treated at the Designated Covid Hospital, the new district hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru, has alleged that due to the negligence of the healthcare professionals, he is suffering from gangrene and is on the verge of losing both his legs.

However, District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath said, “As saving the lives of Covid patients is the priority of the healthcare professionals in Covid hospitals, treatment for other illness like gangrene, is not possible there. While discharging Covid patients, if they have any other illness, we advise them to get treatment at the KR Hospital. There is no negligence in Covid Hospitals.”

Meanwhile, one Bhaskarachari has alleged that his sister Padmamma (60), a resident of Nandipura of Hunsur taluk, may have died due to the negligence of the healthcare professionals in Periyapatna and the family members do not have information about her.

He said, Periyapatna Taluk Hospital staff took Padmamma, who was tested Covid positive on September 8, stating that she would be sent to the Covid Hospital in Mysuru. “However, when we inquired about her, at the Designated Covid Hospital in Mysuru, we were told that there was no patient with the name ‘Padmamma’,” he said.

“We are not aware of the existence of my sister. The officials concerned should conduct an inquiry,” he demanded. DHO Dr Amarnath assured that the issue would be look into.