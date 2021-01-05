Negligent driving led to Kasargod accident: RTO

According to sources, 11 passengers, who met with an ill-fated bus accident at Panathur in Kasargod, are recovering in hospitals in Mangaluru.

Of those injured, the condition of two passengers is critical.

A pall of gloom descended on the bride’s house at Palecchar in Balnad in Puttur following the accident which claimed lives of seven passengers.

The marriage of Aruna, daughter of Koggu Naika, was fixed with Prashanth of Karike in Kodagu. The relatives of the bride and friends were travelling in the bus to the house of the groom where the marriage was scheduled to be held when the accident occurred.

The house of the groom was just a few kilometers away from the site where the accident took place. “The bus was speeding and I was sitting in the last row. A majority of the passengers suffered injuries,” recalled Dayanand, one of the passengers.

The preliminary report submitted to the transport department stated that negligent driving had led to the accident.

Kasargod RTO Radhakrishnan said no problems were detected in the bus engine, brake system and tyres. The road was slopy. “The negligent driving coupled with lack of knowledge about the road has led to the mishap.”

On the directive of the Kerala government, Kasargod District Collector Sajith Babu had asked Sub Divisional Assistant Collector Meghasri and Road transport officials to submit a report.