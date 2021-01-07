NEKRTC chairman Telkur nominated as director of DCC bank

Cooperative Department has on Tuesday issued an order nominating Sedam MLA and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur as director to Kalaburagi-Yadgir District Cooperative Bank.

His nomination has gained a significance as he has set his eyes on the president's post of the bank although the BJP has lacked numbers to get it.

The nomination of Sidramareddy Veeranagouda of Shahapur has been cancelled.

In the polls held to the board of directors of the bank in the last November, out of 13 posts, the Congress won 9 whereas the BJP secured four seats.

The BJP is said to be trying to lure the directors of the Congress.

Along with 13 elected directors, two officials will be from Cooperative Department and one will be nominated for the board.

The Congress has the required number of directors to get the president's post.