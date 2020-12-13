NEKRTC workers' strike enters third day, buses remain off roads

The strike launched by the workers of North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) entered its third day on Sunday. The workers are demanding that they be considered as government employees.

Buses did not leave their depots on Sunday, leaving commuters stranded across districts. The drivers, conductors and mechanics began a hunger strike at the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi at 8 am.

Some buses are being operated as part of emergency services. Private vehicles are trying to capitalise on the situation and get customers while state transport is unavailable.