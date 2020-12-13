NEKRTC workers' strike enters third day

NEKRTC workers' strike enters third day, buses remain off roads

Buses did not leave their depots on Sunday, leaving commuters stranded across districts

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Dec 13 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 13:22 ist
NEKRTC workers are demanding that they be considered as government employees. Credit: Special arrangement

The strike launched by the workers of North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) entered its third day on Sunday. The workers are demanding that they be considered as government employees.

Buses did not leave their depots on Sunday, leaving commuters stranded across districts. The drivers, conductors and mechanics began a hunger strike at the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi at 8 am.

Some buses are being operated as part of emergency services. Private vehicles are trying to capitalise on the situation and get customers while state transport is unavailable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

nekrtc
Strike
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want build a monolith?

Do you want build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 