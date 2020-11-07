NEP Task Force bats for new panel, schooling structure

The Task Force set up to recommend implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) has batted for setting up of a high-level commission to coordinate and monitor education across a range of departments besides suggesting a major change in the structure of primary schooling.

The Task Force, constituted by the state government, said the chief minister should be the chairman of the Karnataka Education Commission (KEC), which will help the process of coordination. Primary and higher education ministers will hold the position of vice-chairmen.

As per the recommendation, the KEC has to convene two meetings in a year or as and when necessary to review the progress of the education in the state.

The Task Force, headed by former chief secretary S V Ranganath and comprises members including Prof M K Sridhar, Arun Shahapura and Prof Thimme Gowda, submitted its report to the government on Saturday.

Speaking after receiving the report, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, "We will discuss with the chief minister and place this report before the cabinet."

During the event, the Kannada translation of NEP was also released. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and officials of the primary and secondary and higher education were present.

Ashwath Narayan said the government will hold consultations with all stakeholders to discuss the recommendations of the task force. However, the minister said that the implementation of NEP will be done from 2021-22 academic year in a phased manner.

Major recommendations

* Set up three major bodies: Karnataka Higher Education Grants Council, Karnataka Higher Education Research and Innovation Council, Karnataka Higher Education Regulatory Council.

* Evolve a broad curriculum framework: A four-year undergraduate programme should be developed.

> Faculty development: The responsibility could be divided among the current agencies such as KSHEC, KHEA and department of collegiate education.

> Set up Karnataka School Education Council: To oversee at macro level and coordinate between various departments and bodies connected to school education in government

> New School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework: To be developed by DSERT in consultation with relevant stakeholders

> Revise curriculum: Particularly for foundational and preparatory stage to reduce the existing curriculum load

> Strengthen foundation years: work on five-year integrated curriculum

> Reforms: Curriculum reforms should drive the transformation of current structure of schooling to 5+3+3+4

> The 'Nali Kali' curriculum should include all early years' education across state. It will be based on the Chili Pili Plus curriculum

> Initiate gender inclusion funding and disability funding as two special components to address inclusivity-related aspects in education

> Karnataka Open School should be strengthened as an alternative board