New attractions at Mysuru Rail Museum

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Dec 30 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 22:41 ist
President of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation Sujatha Singh unveils the life size figurine of a member of the Indian Railway Protection Force Services (earlier RPF) at the Rail Museum in Mysuru recently. DH PHOTO

Two new attractions have been unveiled at the recently renovated Rail Museum, Mysuru. President of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), Hubballi, Sujatha Singh unveiled the life size figurines of two of the most familiar faces in a Railway environment -- member of the Indian Railway Protection Force Services (earlier known as RPF) and Sahayak (earlier known as porter).

According to a press note from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager, the new attractions in the Rail Museum will help visitors to get a sense of how these two distinctly different set of people have been significantly helping the railways, over the years. Kalika Agarwal, president, SWRWWO, Mysuru, and other office- bearers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, General Manager, South Western Railway, A K Singh, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, SW Railway, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agrawal inspected Chamarajapuram Railway station and commissioned the computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

The PRS at Chamarajapuram Railway Station will operate from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm on all week days. On Sundays, the PRS will be open from 10 am to 12 noon.

Mysuru rail museum
attraction

