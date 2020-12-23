New Covid-19 strain: Seven return from UK to Mysuru

New Covid-19 strain: Seven return from UK to Mysuru

Ranjit KV
Ranjit KV, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 23 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 11:54 ist

The health department officials have identified a total of seven people who have returned to Mysuru from Britain.

The authorities have contacted all of them, who reached Mysuru in different batches since November 23.

The authorities claim that the people need not be panic as all the visitors had undergone the Covid-19 test before boarding flight in the UK.

"We have asked all the seven to undergo covid test immediately. All of them will be kept under quarantine," said Covid-19 testing nodal officer Dr Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, also District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO).

