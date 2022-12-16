New floating bridge to be opened for public at Malpe

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 09:01 ist
A floating bridge in Malpe. Credit: DH File Photo

A new floating bridge is being installed at Malpe Beach and will be open for public shortly.

The facility is under observation. A team of experts have tested and confirmed the capacity and performance of the floating bridge.

Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder of Malpe Beach, said, “We have learnt from our mistakes in the past. Our team has been trained on how to fix and dismantle the bridge. We are monitoring sea condition and how bridge functions under extreme weather conditions.”

Also Read | Rs 20 crore to develop 10 locations visited by Ambedkar in Karnataka

He said a team of experts from Kerala will arrive for inspection. Once the expert team submits a report, it will be submitted to the district administration for approval.

Once getting approval from the district administration, the bridge will be opened for public, he added. It may be recalled that the first floating bridge was dismantled at Malpe within a few days of installation in May due to unfavourable weather conditions.  

