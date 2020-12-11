New I-T chief for Karnataka-Goa region

Senior IRS officer Dinesh Chandra Patwari has taken charge as principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Region, Bengaluru.

Previously, he was serving as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region which he now holds as additional charge.

“Under his leadership, outstanding search actions were conducted and attachments of several benami properties were done in Tamil Nadu,” a release from the commissioner’s office said.

An officer of the 1986 batch, Patwari has previously served in different capacities in Mumbai, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Baroda and Jaipur.

He has been described as a polymath with interest in public finance and tax administration and author of the book “Option and Futures in an Indian Perspective.” Patwari has studied MCom (Accounts), MCom (Financial Management) as well as MBA in Public Policy from IIM, Ahmedabad.