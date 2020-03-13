New KPCC team to work to bring party to power: Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that the Assembly election in the state is three years away and the new team headed by President D K Shivakumar will work to reorganise and strengthen the party to bring it to power in the state. There was groupism in the party leaders and ranks, but all were united for the cause of the party.

Jarkiholi made a maiden visit to the District Congress Office on Friday after being appointed as working president. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said, the party has given him the responsibility and he would work for organising the party in the district and state.

"Shivakumar wanted to be KPCC president to serve the party. We all shall work unitedly to bring the party to power," he said.

He denied that there were differences of opinion between him and Shivakumar regarding political developments that had been witnessed over the issue of Belagavi Taluk Primary Land Development Bank and others. "We both have cordial relations and with the cooperation of working president Ishwar Khande, Saleem Ahamed and Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah will work together," he said.