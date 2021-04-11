New timings in Karnataka govt offices due to heat

New timings in Karnataka government offices due to heat

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 17:15 ist
A boy drinking coconut becuase of the summer heat in Bengaluru. Credit: DH file photo.

Karnataka government on Sunday said its offices in certain northern districts of the State would function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from April 12 till May- end because of the summer heat.

The new timings would be applicable to the Vijayapura district in the Belagavi division, and all the districts in the Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

The order has been issued after considering the representations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Stating that the timings have been changed from 10 AM - 5.30 PM to 8 AM - 1.30 PM in these districts in view of the severe summer in April and May, the order asked the government employees to discharge their duties in the changed hours without causing any inconvenience to the public.

The change would not be applicable for employees who have been instructed to do emergency work, especially related to Covid-19, by the district's Deputy Commissioners or CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Heat
Belagavi
Kalaburagi

