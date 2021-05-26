Newborn dies, delay in admission alleged

Tension prevailed for a while at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), alleging that the delay in admission claimed the life of a newborn, in Mandya on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the staff denied admission to a pregnant woman for not furnishing Covid-19 negative report. The woman went into labour on the labour ward premises and the baby died immediately.

Ismail and Sonu couple came to the hospital on Wednesday morning after Sonu developed labour pain. As they did not have Covid negative report, the hospital staff refused admission. As there was a delay in conducting Rapid Antigen Test, Sonu went into labour and the baby fell down and died instantly on the spot, it is alleged. Sonu was admitted after the incident.

Alleging negligence of the staff, the parents of the woman and relatives staged a protest in front of the MIMS hospital. The police brought the situation under control.

When contacted MIMS Director Dr M R Harish clarified that the woman was admitted at the right time. During scanning, it was found the baby had died in the womb. The woman had come out of the ward to remove her earring, when she went into labour, he said.