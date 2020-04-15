Newborn flown to Belagavi for treatment

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 23:47 ist
DH Photo

An air ambulance ferrying a newborn for treatment from Surat landed at Sambra airport in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“The air ambulance had permission from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The lockdown guidelines have provisions to carry out air operations for cargo, emergency and relief purposes,” the airport director Rajesh Kumar Maurya told DH.

Though cause for medical emergency remains unknown, a team of medical staff, who travelled by the flight, were in personal protective equipment
coverall.

According to Maurya, the flight landed after 3 pm on Tuesday and departed on Wednesday. The landing facility was provided on humanitarian grounds.

Minimum human resources are used for such purposes between 9 am and 2 pm during the lockdown period.

