Newborn leopards rescued

Gayatri G R
Gayatri G R, DHNS, Mysuru ,
  • Mar 03 2020, 22:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 23:57pm ist
Newborn leopards rescued from a sugarcane field in T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district .

Three newborn leopards were rescued at Tumbala village in T Narasipur taluk of the district on Tuesday. The cubs were spotted on a sugarcane field belonging to Irshad, while harvesting cane.

Upon receiving information, deputy range forest officer Manjunath and his staff rushed to the spot and rescued the animals. The leopard cubs are said to be three or four days old. They would be released into the forest after keeping them under observation for a few days, according to the Forest department officials.

Leopard rescued
Karnataka
