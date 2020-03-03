Newborn leopards rescued

Three newborn leopards were rescued at Tumbala village in T Narasipur taluk of the district on Tuesday. The cubs were spotted on a sugarcane field belonging to Irshad, while harvesting cane.

Upon receiving information, deputy range forest officer Manjunath and his staff rushed to the spot and rescued the animals. The leopard cubs are said to be three or four days old. They would be released into the forest after keeping them under observation for a few days, according to the Forest department officials.