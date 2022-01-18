Newborn sambar deer dies of shock after being separated from mother 

The unfortunate death of a 15-day-old sambar deer, which strayed into Salamara village in Saluru gram panchayat limits of Thirtahalli taluk after being separated from its mother, has triggered a controversy.

Villagers have alleged that the Forest Department officials’ apathy was the reason for its death. If the officials had released it into the forest area, the animal would have joined its mother, they argued.

However, forest officials defended that it died of shock.

According to villagers, the sambar deer came rushing towards the village on January 16 night around 10:00 pm after dogs started chasing it.

They informed the Forest Department officials immediately. The team of officials rushed to the spot and tied it with a rope to ensure that dogs do not attack it and decided to bring a veterinarian the next day. But it died in the wee hours of Monday.

Thirthahalli Range Forest Officer Anil told DH that deer is a highly sensitive animal and it has to be handled with much care.

“Our staff rushed to the spot on Sunday night and saw it. But it was frightened. They spoke to the veterinarian over the phone and decided to treat it the next day as there was no injury.

“Unfortunately, it died. Our staff had good intentions and there was no negligence at all. It can’t be handled like a dog or any other animal. If we had released it, dogs might have killed it. So, we tied it with a rope to ensure its safety.”