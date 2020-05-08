Newly-wed couple drowns in Hemavathi river while taking selfie

A newly-wed couple slipped and drowned in Hemavathy river, while taking a selfie near Henneli village in the taluk on Thursday evening.

The deceased are Kritika (23), daughter of Krishnamurty of the same village and Artheesh (27), son of M R Rudrappagowda of Marehalli, Belur taluk. The couple got married on March 20. Both are working in Bengaluru and were in the village due to the lockdown.

DySP Gopi said that the couple had gone for a ride on their motorbike on Thursday evening.

According to the primary reports, the couple may have stopped to take a selfie near a check dam. The soil had turned slippery due to heavy rains that lashed the taluk on Thursday. There are possibilities of them slipping while taking the picture and drowned, he said.

The jewels worn by the couple were intact and the motorbike was found parked near the dam. The couple were happy and did not have any misunderstanding between them. It might not be a suicide, said family members.

When they did not return home even after it turned dark, the family members searched for them and found the motorbike near the river bank. Kritika’s body was found floating in the river and Artheesh body was found on Friday morning. Post mortem was conducted and bodies handed over to the family.

The relatives claimed that both knew swimming and could have swam to safety, even if they had slipped into the river. But, a fish net tied in the water hindered their movement, and they could not save themselves. A case has been registered.