Newlyweds killed for seeking police help after getting threat to life

Infuriated over a newlywed couple lodging a police complaint of a threat to their lives, the bride's kin allegedly killed five of the bridegroom's family, police said on Sunday.

The crime took place at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Saturday night and five people were arrested, the police said. Maunesh and Manjula had eloped and entered into wedlock against the wishes of her parents eight months ago, they said.

On Saturday, Maunesh brought Manjula to his house, the police said.

On coming to know of this, Manjula's relatives allegedly threatened her and her husband.

Fearing for their lives, the couple approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Enraged over this, Manjula's relatives stormed into Maunesh's house and fatally attacked the couple with rods and sticks, the police said.

Maunesh's parents and one of his sisters and two brothers died in the attack. Maunesh's two other sisters, who were injured, have been hospitalised, they said.