NGT appointed panel suggests sea ranching to increase fishes in Dakshina Kannada rivers

The NGT-appointed joint committee has suggested that Karnataka Fishery Department take up sea ranching activities to replenish the fin fish and shellfish stocks in Phalguni and Netravathi rivers in Dakshina Kannada district.

The panel also recommended training members of traditional river fishermen in sea ranching activities and involving them in fish stock monitoring and management activities to take responsibility to conserve the rare fishery resources.

Earlier the Principal Bench of the NGT formed the joint committee following the All Traditional River Fishermen Association of Dakshina Kannada District complained about declining fish species due to increased pollution and unscientific removal of sand in these two rivers.

The petitioner alleged that “if removal of sand is allowed from the Coastal Regulatory Zone area, it would cause not only loss to the fishermen but also the destruction of various rare species of fishes." Some of the local politicians are bent upon to re-open the sand mining in the CRZ area to help the rich, the petitioner said.

The committee also said that “the tourism department may explore the avenues to enhance tourism activities in the water bodies home-stay tourism shall be identified to increase the tourist flow and to generate income and alternative employment for the local communities to reduce fishing pressure in the Phalguni and Netravathi rivers.”

The panel also quoted earlier NGT-appointed joint committee reports about pollution in these two rivers, which said there is a need for sustainable utilisation of the estuarine resource which is one of the most fragile and sensitive ecosystems keeping the balance between ecosystem value and livelihood of the people depending on this ecosystem.

The panel said that CRZ and the Forest Department had to take up Mangrove plantations to stop erosion in the estuarine banks.