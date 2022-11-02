NIA declares rewards for info on Nettar murder suspects

NIA announces cash rewards for information on BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar murder suspects

The details of those who share information will be kept secret

Naina J A
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 02 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 11:49 ist
Murdered BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards for those sharing information on four suspects who were involved in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. Nettar was hacked to death by assailants on July 26.

The NIA, which is investigating the case, has announced Rs 5 lakh each for sharing any information on Mohammed Mustafa S alias Musthafa Paicharu and Tufail M H from Madikeri in Kodagu district. It has announced Rs 2 lakh each for sharing information on Umar Farooq M R alias Ummar from Kallumuttumane and Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Panter Siddiq from Bellare, said a release from NIA.

The details of those who share information will be kept secret. Those who have any information can contact NIA, 8th floor, Sir M Vishweshwaraya Kendriya Sadana, Dommaloor, Bengaluru- 560071 or dial 080 29510900 or 8904241100. Email: info.blr.nia@gov.in

