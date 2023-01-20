NIA files charge sheet against 2 Al-Qaeda operatives

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed charge sheet against two persons for their alleged involvement in the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) conspiracy case.

The charge sheet was filed against Akthar Hussain Laskar alias Md Hussain, 25, from Karoikandi Pt II, Cachar, Assam and Abdul Aleem Mondal alias Md Juba alias Md Jubah, 21, from Kultali, Godabar, Tangrabichi, South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, before the NIA special court in the city.

They were charged under various IPC sections and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A case was registered at Tilaknagar police station in South Bengaluru on July 24, 2022. The NIA re-registered the case on August 30, 2022. The city police got a tip-off about Akthar's activities from the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru, raided a third-floor room in Tilaknagar and arrested Laskar, who was working as a delivery boy. Based on his tip, police zeroed in on Mondal, who was working in a factory in Salem.

According to the police, the duo had posted on social media about them going to Kashmir and from there to Afghanistan. They also posted about Azadi and were influenced by an online handler.

The NIA found that the accused were affiliated to the Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms. Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youth to wage war against India and were planning to leave for the Khorasan Province of Afghanistan for terrorist training. During investigations, a lot of "incriminating" materials were recovered from the accused.