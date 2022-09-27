NIA raids in Belagavi, Mangaluru; 8 PFI leaders detained

The Belagavi city police detained five activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for investigation in early morning raids conducted on Tuesday.

After the nationwide crackdown on PFI leaders across the country last week, its activists, led by district president Naveed Katagi, had staged a protest by blocking the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Kakati village in Belagavi taluk that had disrupted traffic movement on the busy road.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi conducted raids on the residences of PFI leaders in Market, APMC, Tilakwadi and Mal-Maruti Police Station jurisdictions. They were brought to the Market Police Station for interrogation.:

Meanwhile police in Mangaluru also raided houses of PFI leaders in commissionerate limits in the early hours of Tuesday and detained three leaders for questioning. Police sources said cases under section 107 of IPC (concealment of material), CrPC 151 will be registered at the end of interrogation.

More details awaited.