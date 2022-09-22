NIA raids residence of PFI leader in Shivamogga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of PFI leader Shahid Khan at Lashkar Mohalla here early Thursday.
A team of NIA officials took him to an isolated place for interrogation. They also conducted raids in five places in Shivamogga. The raid gained importance as Shivamogga police recently nabbed two engineering graduates for their alleged link with a banned organisation IS.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube