Night safari of actor Dhanveer in ‘Bandipur’; video goes viral

A video clipping, said to be of actor Dhanveer Gowda and his friends on night safari, at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Thursday night, has irked environmentalists, who asked, how could the actor go on a safari during night, as it is prohibited?

The safari timings at Bandipur is from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

A video clip of the safari has gone viral on social media. According to sources, the group spotted a tiger during the safari, and one of them circulated it on a WhatsApp group, which went viral. It is also alleged that they were taken on a safari in a vehicle belonging to the Forest department.

Reacting to the incident, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra said, "There is no provision for night safari in the Bandipur forest. The department has not given permission to anyone. The last safari is at 5.30 pm and the vehicle has to return by 6.40 pm."

"The video is said to be taken during the official safari time, i.e., before 6.40 pm. I have instructed the personnel to conduct a probe into the incident. In case, the night safari is true, action would be taken against the department staff and also against the person, who has posted this on the social media," he said.