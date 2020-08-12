Nikhil Kumaraswamy talks in support of flood victims

Visiting the flood-hit areas of Karadigodu, state youth JD(S) president Nikhil Kumaraswamy listened to the woes of the flood victims.

Accompanied by JD(S) workers, he paid a visit to the families situated on the river banks in Nellyahudikeri gram panchayat limits.

The flood victims said that they lost their houses during floods two years ago and they are still not provided with a rehabilitation facility by the government. There is uncertainty in their lives and they are spending each monsoon in fear, they said.

Some of them complained that even though the land has been identified by the district administration in Arekadu limits for the floods victims, a procrastinating attitude is being followed in handing over to the land to the eligible.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that a majority of the people in the flood-affected Karadigodu region comprise labourers. The government should fulfil its promises by providing permanent houses for the flood victims, he said.

He said that rain has caused extensive damage in Karadigodu. The government should compensate the victims. He meanwhile recalled that in 2018, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had sanctioned the construction of houses for flood victims.

Nellyahudikeri gram panchayat former vice president Safiya Muhammed, JD(S) district president K M Ganesh, leaders Denni Borose, Shivadas, Manjunath, Jayamma, C L Vishwa, Isaac and Kiran were present.