Nikhil urges people to encourage rural sports

Nikhil Kumaraswamy urges people to encourage rural sports

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Halagur (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 29 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 23:43 ist
JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy inaugurates the bullock cart race at Hosapura village near Halagur, Mandya district on Friday.

JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy inaugurated the state-level bullock cart race, organised by Huchegowdanadoddi Cauvery Kannada Yuvaka Sangha and Sri Basaveshwara Geleyara balaga at Hosapura village near Halagur, Mandya district on Friday.

In all, 65 pairs of bullocks from various districts, participated in the competition. Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil said, "There is a need to encourage rural sports activities that are on the verge of extinction. The advent of modern games, involving technology is slowly making the people forget traditional sports."

He lauded the youths for joining hands to save rural sports activities. MLA K Annadani and ZP member Ravi were present.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy
rural sports
Mandya

