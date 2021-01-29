Nikhil Kumaraswamy urges people to encourage rural sports

JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy inaugurated the state-level bullock cart race, organised by Huchegowdanadoddi Cauvery Kannada Yuvaka Sangha and Sri Basaveshwara Geleyara balaga at Hosapura village near Halagur, Mandya district on Friday.
In all, 65 pairs of bullocks from various districts, participated in the competition. Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil said, "There is a need to encourage rural sports activities that are on the verge of extinction. The advent of modern games, involving technology is slowly making the people forget traditional sports."
He lauded the youths for joining hands to save rural sports activities. MLA K Annadani and ZP member Ravi were present.
Flying cars airport of the future to land in England
Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends
Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation
Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index
Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family
Why onion prices spike between August and November
From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral