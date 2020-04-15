Nikhil’s wedding moved to Bidadi farm

In the light of the extended lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis, the wedding of actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be held in a farm in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi.

The event will be held on April 17 in the farm, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil’s father, said on Wednesday.

While the event was earlier meant to be on a grand scale in Ramanagar, keeping social distancing in mind, it has now been decided to conduct it only in the presence of family members. “Please bless the bride and the groom from where you are. Once the pandemic passes, the couple will stand before you for your blessings. If everyone gathers now, it will send a wrong message to society,” Kumaraswamy appealed.