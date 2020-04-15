Nikhil’s wedding moved to Bidadi farm

Nikhil’s wedding moved to Bidadi farm

Shruthi HM Shastry
Shruthi HM Shastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 23:22 ist
Nikhil Kumaraswamy. (DH Photo)

In the light of the extended lockdown and the Covid-19 crisis, the wedding of actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be held in a farm in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi.

The event will be held on April 17 in the farm, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil’s father, said on Wednesday. 

While the event was earlier meant to be on a grand scale in Ramanagar, keeping social distancing in mind, it has now been decided to conduct it only in the presence of family members. “Please bless the bride and the groom from where you are. Once the pandemic passes, the couple will stand before you for your blessings. If everyone gathers now, it will send a wrong message to society,” Kumaraswamy appealed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
wedding
Karnataka
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

MS Dhoni and the art of leaving

MS Dhoni and the art of leaving

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

 