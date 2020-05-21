Nine including minor girl test COVID-19 positive in Belagavi

Nine persons, including a 7-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of positive cases to 119 in Belagavi, Karnataka, according to the morning bulletin of Health Department on Thursday.

Among those tested positive are five female and four male. Three of them had returned from Shikarji in Jharkhand, two from Ajmer in Rajasthan, two from Mumbai in Maharashtra, one from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, another was contact of P-721.

Patient P-1489 female (65 years), P-1490 female (63 years) and P-1493 male (75 years) have travel history of Shikarji, P-1491 male (24 years) and P-1492 male (25 years) have travel history of Ajmer, P-1497 male (27 years) and P-1504 female (29 years) have travel history of Mumbai, P-1496 female (7 years) has travel history of Kolhapur and P-1562 female (43 years) was contact of P-721.

They have been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.