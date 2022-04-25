Nitin Gadkari's tea delayed at Kalaburagi airport

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who arrived at Kalaburagi airport on Monday after visiting Datta Mandir in Ganagapur, to board a special flight to Delhi, had to wait for a cup of tea at the Airport.

Gadkari, who came to Kalaburagi airport in a helicopter, asked for a cup of tea, sitting in the VIP lounge. As per the protocol, the Airport officials was to make breakfast and tea arrangement for the minister. But, tea was not kept ready. Food safety officials were to check whatever food item was planned to serve to the minister. But, KISF Inspector Noor Maradi did not allow the Food safety officials to go inside to bring the tea or snacks.

The minister asked MLC B G Patil twice whether arrival of tea gets late?. Patil questioned the officials in this regard. Airport Director Jnaneshwar Rao told him that tea should be brought from a canteen outside the airport. Airport staff finally brought tea from the outside canteen.

A food safety official said when VIPs like union ministers arrived, food items will be allowed to serve only after a check. But, permission was not given to enter inside, he told.

Airport Director Jnaneshwar Rao said he didn't have information about the food safety officials who arrived at the airport. The minister who was alighted from the helicopter was to board a special flight. But, the minister came inside the airport at the eleventh hour. Hence, we didn't make arrangements for tea and breakfast, he clarified.

