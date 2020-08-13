NMAMIT develops automated band saw blade welding machine

A team of researchers from "Centre for System Design, Fabrication and Testing", and "NMAMIT-Fronius Centre for Welding Technology", Department of Mechanical Engineering, NMAMIT Nitte developed an “automated band saw welding machine” for one of the local Timber Industry in Karkala.

The machine was developed with an aim of helping local wood industries to weld the broken band saw blades 'in-house' which makes them self-reliant in reworking the broken band saw blades and increase their productivity. A MIG welding machine was used to weld the broken band saw blades in the newly developed system.

Arduino MEGA controller is used to control the to and fro motion and velocity of the welding torch using a stepper motor controlled motorised linear stage. The MIG Welding machine and the motorised stage are switched on and off by a push-button provided at the operator interface. The welding current and the wire speed are also controlled by controller through a set of knobs provided in the operator interface.

This automatic band saw welding machine was provided to a wood sawmill during the Covid-19 pandemic situation when the inter-district movements were prohibited which helped the owner of the sawmill to rework on the broken band saw blades in his own workshop.