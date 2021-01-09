NMAMIT develops automated shoe rack system

An ARFID- based automated shoe racking system is designed and developed by a team of staff and students of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte. An automated and secure shoe placing system with face recognition technology for systematic racking is the published patent idea of Principal Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar.

As a part of prototyping, the present system has been developed.

The system is capable of housing 12 pairs of footwear. Smart algorithms are developed to place the footwear in the empty rack bin by flashing the RFID tag to the reader. Based on the RFID tag, the shoe rack database will be updated with the bin position and the person identification key. The subsequent flash of already processed RFID tag will retrieve the footwear from the rack based on the personal identification key.

The system consists of two linear mechanisms for vertical and horizontal movement and one rotational mechanism to access the designated bin from the rack. Position accuracy and calibration is achieved with the help of metal proximity sensors, limit switches, and magnets, said Project Mentor, Dr Suryanarayana K, Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Principal Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, launched this racking system in the Research and Innovation Center of the college and appreciated the efforts of the team.