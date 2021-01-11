No birthday celebration for Yesudas at Kollur Temple

Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Legendary singer K J Yesudas could not celebrate his 81st birthday by offering prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi district this year.

All these years, the singer was celebrated his birthday at the Temple. The singer is presently in the US and did not travel to India owing to the pandemic. For the past several years, the family had been making the annual pilgrimage to the temple on his birthday.

He would perform ‘Chandika Homa’ and other rituals under the guidance of priest K N Govinda Adiga and later make ‘musical offering’ to Goddess Mookambika at Saraswathi Mantapa. He would be accompanied by Ramachandran of Kanhangad and other artistes.

A large number of followers would visit the temple on Yesudas’s birthday to listen to the singer.

Temple Executive Officer S P B Mahesh said that no musical programme and special puja were held on account of the birthday of Yesudas at the temple on Sunday.