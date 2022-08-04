No breather for Karnataka's Kodagu from rain battering

Heavy rains continued unabated in Kodagu, Kalyana Karnataka districts and the old Mysuru area on Thursday, submerging acres of agricultural lands and damaging houses and road infrastructure.

Unyielding showers have brought life to a standstill in Kodagu, where roads have taken a battering with slush mixed with rain water and boulders rolling down the hills.

Bhagamandala, Karike and Tannimaani roads are completely closed for traffic. Heavy rains, landslides, mild tremors and overflowing rivers and rivulets bring back memories of 2018 flooding in the hilly district, which suffered massive loss of life and property.

Anxiety and fear have gripped the residents of Chembu village after it received a massive 19 cm of rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The village has been cut off with bridges on roads to Dabbadka, Marpadka and Urubail have been swept away.

The inclement weather has kept the rescue personnel, including NDRF and SDRF, on their toes.

The cracks on Madikeri-Mangaluru highway are widening. Motorists are having a tough time in negotiating the stretch dotted with cracks.

Heavy vehicles have been banned on Sampaje Ghat on Maani-Mysuru road.

The hilly district is expected to receive heavy showers for the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Friday.

Meanwhile, dozens of houses and hectares of crops have been damaged due to rain and lake breaches in Hassan district. Fire and Emergency Service personnel have rescued a lactating mother and her one-and-a-half months baby after a tank breach at Bekka village near Shravanabelagola. A couple were injured after a portion of their house wall collapsed on them at Ankapur in Hassan district.

Heavy downpour battered Shivamogga city in the evening. A sharp spell for over half-an-hour flooded several residential areas in the city. A few of them looked like islands.

Districts in central plains - Tumakuru, Kolar, Davangere and Chitradurga - continued to witness intermittant rain on Thursday. Several waterbodies in the otherwise parched districts have breached, flooding acres of agriculture and horticulture crops.

Old Mysuru districts

Heavy rains refused to relent in old Mysuru districts, including Ramanagara, on Thursday. Several houses were flooded after an overflowing stream meandered its way through a residential area near Kanakapura Circle in Ramanagara town.

Meanwhile, villages on the banks of Kaveri river in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, are facing flood threat due to the increased outflows from Kabini and KRS reservoirs. Suvarnavati and Chikkahole reservoirs are clocking good inflows due to heavy showers in their catchments in Bedaguli and Tamil Nadu. Acres of ready to-harvest paddy, sugarcane, jowar and banana plantations have gone under floodwaters in Chamarajanagar district.

In Kalyana Karnataka region, Kalaburagi city, Chincholi, Aland and Jewargi continued to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday. Copious rain has spurred inflows into reservoirs in the district.

Nikita, a student of government public school at Madana Hippargi in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, sustained grievous head injuries when a portion of the ceiling, that was weakened by the incessant rain, fell on her.