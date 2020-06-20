No change in APMC Act amendment: Minister

Co-operation Minister S T Somashekhar clarified that there is no chance of stepping back from the amendment made to the APMC Act, as it is intended at the welfare of farmers.

"There is no meaning in the allegation of privatisation of everything, and the amendment would not lead to monopoly also, but it just gives freedom to farmers. Considering the results of the implementation of the amendment, we will think about whether some changes have to be made in APMCs or not," he said.

Distributing incentive amount to Asha wrokers who have worked in Covid-19 situation, function for Asha workers, at Karnatak Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) hall at J C Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday, he stated that the change in the act would help farmers to choose between government and private APMCs, and get better price for their crops.

The co-operative societies under crisis would be visited, and steps would be planned for their revival, the minister assured.

Lauds Shettar

"Being Mysuru district in-charge minister, I requested Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to visit Nanjanagud, where 84 Covid-19 cases were reported in a factory, and entire place was sealed down," Somashekhar recalled.

Due to the efforts of Shettar, 1,550 employees of Jubilant factory are now working in shifts, and all cases there have turned negative. Food kits were distributed to residents, and 10 surrounding villages were adopted, he added.

Somashekhar also distributed Rs 3,000 incentive cheque each to a few Asha workers symbolically.

MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, S V Sankanur, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, KCC Bank chairman Bapugouda Patil, DMF president Basavaraj Arabagonda, and others were present.

APMC visit

Later, Somashekhar and Shettar visited Amargol APMC premises, and inspected vegetable vending at the Sunday market complex area there. APMC office-bearers and officials were present.

Somashekhar also assured to hold discussion about issuing final title-deeds for godowns and plots allotted to traders in APMCs, and to waive off pending property tax.

APMC Hamali Workers' Federation sought financial help for Hamalis who are troubled due to the lockdown.

The minister also visited RSS office 'Keshav Kunja' on Gokul Road.