No closure of temples: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday said that there is no plan to close the temples again, in the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that as of now, the government has no plans to close the temples in the state. The government has allowed to open the temples for the public darshan as a part of lockdown relaxation and it is the temple authorities who have to ensure that safety measures are in place. The devotees must maintain social distance, as a precautionary measure.

However, the state and the Union government will take further decision in this regard.

Poojari also claimed that Covid cases are on the rise in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, as a large number of people from foreign and others states returned to the districts. The people who were under quarantine tested positive, he said.