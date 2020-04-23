No coronavirus lockdown relaxation in Mysuru

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that as Mysuru has been declared as a Red Zone following the outbreak of COVID-19, no relaxation is applicable for the district.

The Minister said, the movements of the vehicles are allowed only for medical and other emergency.

The government had already allowed agriculture activites and the lockdown will remain the same across the district.

The government has slightly relaxed lockdown guidelines for IT-BT sector and further decission will be taken based on the situation, he said.

The Minister said, the construction workers, who are in the district, can take up the works. No workers from other districts are allowed. The emergency works can be taken up with due permission.

Somashekar said, no hardware shops are allowed to open. Permission from the police is required for electricians and plumbers to work.

Mysuru withessed more cases due to the visit of people who participated in congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi and due to Nanjangud based Jubilant Generic Pharma

company.