No coronavirus lockdown relaxation in Mysuru

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that as Mysuru has been declared as a Red Zone following the outbreak of COVID-19, no relaxation is applicable for the district.
The Minister said, the movements of the vehicles are allowed only for medical and other emergency.
The government had already allowed agriculture activites and the lockdown will remain the same across the district.
The government has slightly relaxed lockdown guidelines for IT-BT sector and further decission will be taken based on the situation, he said.
The Minister said, the construction workers, who are in the district, can take up the works. No workers from other districts are allowed. The emergency works can be taken up with due permission.
Somashekar said, no hardware shops are allowed to open. Permission from the police is required for electricians and plumbers to work.
Mysuru withessed more cases due to the visit of people who participated in congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi and due to Nanjangud based Jubilant Generic Pharma
company.
The minister also requested people not to come out of houses unnecessarily and also urged them to maintain social distance at public places to combat COVID-19.
Comments (+)
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls