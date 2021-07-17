No crack in KRS Dam, but water leaks, says retired tahsildar

No crack in KRS Dam, but water leaks: Retired tahsildar

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 17 2021, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 06:29 ist
KRS Dam. Credit: DH File Photo

Retired tahsildar Badrinath said that although the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district had not developed any crack, there was leakage of water from the dam due to unscientific decisions of the government.

Badrinath, responding to Mandya MP A Sumalatha's claim that KRS dam has developed a crack said – "though there is no crack, there is water leakage from the dam and water is flowing towards Tamil Nadu."

The government has failed to take measures to control the leakage despite several letter communications. According to him, even after 95 years of the construction of the dam, its purpose is yet to be fulfilled.

As per the agreement between then Mysore and Madras state governments, it was aimed to provide irrigation facility to 1.25 lakh acre agricultural land, but presently, only 96,419 acre of agricultural land is getting water from the dam, he said.

