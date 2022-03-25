No difference between Putin, Modi: Kimmane

He alleged that the Modi-led government at the Centre has governed the country for eight years on the basis of religion without implementing pro-people projects

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Thirtahalli,
  Mar 25 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 22:26 ist

KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar stated that there is nothing much difference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as the former attacked Ukraine and the latter is harming the minds of people of the country in the name of religion.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said, when BJP leaders are demanding reservation benefits for sub-castes,  the feeling of Hindus is one has no meaning. If the obsession with religion increases further, India will be divided again.

 He alleged that the Modi-led government at the Centre has governed the country for eight years on the basis of religion without implementing pro-people projects. Common people are struggling to lead their lives due to the price rise, poverty, and unemployment. Besides, triple talaq, Idgah maidan, Hijab row are being used to promote Hinduism.

