No differences with Nalapad, says Raksha Ramaiah

State Youth Congress President Raksha Ramaiah said that there were no differences between him and Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who will take charge of the Youth Congress after January.

“Both of us are happy with the power-sharing formula announced by the leaders. Both of us had a few confusions prior to the announcement of power sharing. All the issues have been sorted out,” he told mediapersons here in Mangaluru.

“It is an opportunity to serve the party, which we are happy about. We are abiding by the decision of the leaders. I am ready to serve whether given two months or six months or a two-year term. In fact, I would suggest the same formula of power-sharing be followed even in other states,” he said.

“Both Nalapad and I have been friends for over 12 years and the friendship will continue in the coming years,” he said.

To a query on a large section of youth supporting the BJP, he said "youth are understanding of the true colours of the BJP and the problems. The Youth Congress will take up a drive to enroll youth at the block, district, assembly constituency and parliamentary constituency levels shortly".

Stating that the Youth Congress in the state had worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Raksha Ramaiah said that in Dakshina Kannada, the helpline set up by the Youth Congress received 2,322 calls seeking help. "About 240 ICU beds were arranged for the patients in the hospital so far in the district, discharge supports were given to 163 patients, oxygen supports were given to 48 patients, ambulance services were given in 319 cases during the pandemic," he said.

Further, he said about 1,500 units of blood were arranged in the district for the needy. In addition, meals were supplied and ration kits were given to the needy. The service activities of the Youth Congress were carried out across the country as well.

On Nalapad projecting D K Shivakumar as the next CM during his visit to Udupi recently, Raksha Ramaiah said “he may have said it by mistake". "The prime objective of the Youth Congress is to work as a base support to the Congress leaders in organising the party. We can not decidewho will be the CM.”