No early elections in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa

BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said there would be no early Assembly elections in the state.

Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters at the Suttur Mutt branch after visiting Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami. To a query whether Assembly elections would be declared after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state in April, Yediyurappa said, he is not aware of the matter.

He also said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has fulfilled all the promises made by Yediyurappa and BJP will go for the next election under Bommai 's leadership.

When asked about his son B Y Vijayendra 's induction to the state cabinet, Yediyurappa said he has not kept the proposal before any leaders.

Yediyurappa also said minorities, SC/ST, and OBC are with BJP. "We will form four teams and will tour the state from April 1," he said.

