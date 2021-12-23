No entry to Nandi Hill for New Year

The entry of visitors to the Nandi Hill has been banned from 6 pm on December 30 to 6 pm on January 2, in view of the crowding for the New Year celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner R Latha said the measure has been taken in the backdrop of Omicron scare and maintaining law and order as thousands of visitors and tourists from Bengaluru and other parts of the state are likely to descend on the famed hill station.

