No funds crunch for flood relief: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that there was no crunch of funds for flood relief works in the state. Funds to the tune of Rs 666 crore were available with the Deputy Commissioners in the state, he said.

Ashoka told reporters here on Monday that officials have been instructed to provide quality and nutritious food to the people housed in relief centres along with following Covid-19 protocols.

Among the funds available with the Deputy Commissioners, Belagavi has Rs 88 crore, Yadgir Rs 66 crore, Bagalkot Rs 33 crore and Kalaburgi Rs 68 crore, he added.

Action will be taken against officials or people irrespective of who they were if caste discrimination is reported at relief centres, he stated.

Losses of over Rs 3,000 crore has been incurred due to floods and rains in last five days, Ashoka said.

Flood situation and Covid-19 were challenges before the government, he said.

Ashoka said BJP will win the by-election for RR Nagar and Sira assembly segments comfortably. Congress have resorted to making allegations against BJP as they fear loss.