No jab still scores visit Mangaluru vaccination centres

Though the Mangaluru district health department had issued a statement on the non-availability of vaccines for the next two days, hundreds of people visited vaccination centres and returned empty-handed on Friday.

Many senior citizens, police and railway personnel had arrived at the vaccination centre in District Wenlock Hospital.

“I had arrived at 7 am. It is almost eight weeks since my first shot. When will I get my second jab?” a senior citizen was seen making enquiries with the personnel at the vaccination centre.

Another senior citizen said, “I was asked by the staff to visit today. Now, a board reading no vaccine has been mounted. What should we do now?"

Dr Shailaja of the vaccination centre said that the stock of vaccines was exhausted.

When a woman asked for a token, the staff said tokens were no longer issued. The arrival of the vaccines would be informed through the media. People could come in the morning and collect tokens for vaccines, the staff informed.

Online registration is mandatory for those arriving for the first dose of vaccine. Even those between the age group of 18 years to 45 years were seen visiting the vaccination centre to receive a jab.

Covaxin stock had exhausted two weeks ago. Covishield was given for the beneficiaries of the second dose on Thursday, according to officials.

For second dose

Covishield vaccines are available for the beneficiaries who were waiting for the second dose in Dakshina Kannada.

Accordingly, on May 8, 350 doses in the District Wenlock Hospital, 200 doses in Moodbidri, 200 dose each in the health centres at Mulki and Ullal, and 180 doses in Surathkal, will be administered from 10 am to 4 pm.

Only those waiting for the second dose will be administered, District Health Officer Dr Kishore informed on Friday.