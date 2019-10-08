No more single-use plastic in VTU

The engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have single-use plastic, inside and outside the campuses.

Following the directions from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), VTU has issued a circular in this regard. The ban on single-use plastic will include use of plastic plates, cups, table rolls, water bottles, spoons, flexes, plastic flags etc.. "In any event, colleges must not use things made of single-use plastic including water bottles," a senior official of the university said.

Even the department of public instruction has issued directions to all schools in the state to stay away from single-use plastic. The department has issued an official circular in this regard.