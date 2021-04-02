No need for heli-tourism at the cost of trees: Eco-activists

The proposed heli-tourism project, near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, has come under criticism as it would lead to felling of hundreds of trees in the region. The heli-tourism project will be taken up in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a government undertaking.

Eco-activists and residents of the ‘Heritage City’ are against the project, which would cost several trees, a few of them over a century-old. Tourism department officials have submitted a proposal in connection with clearing of trees for the development of the helipad.

There is a helipad near Lalitha Mahal Palace, but it belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, the Wadiyars. The activists suggest the government can seek the support of the royal family for heli-tourism and the existing helipad can be used for the purpose.

Eco-activist S Shylajesha said, "Mysuru, which is a heaven for tourists, will be hell if such harmful development works are carried out. Clearing of tree not only affects green cover, but, it harms hundreds of birds. The region is one of the hot spot for birds and many volunteers visit the area for birding."

"The city has already witnessed devastation under the guise of development. We oppose concrete structures and support development of green. If the destruction continues, the future generations have to see forests only on maps," he said.

He is holding a bird watching session for like-minded people near Lalitha Mahal Palace, on Sunday morning, to create awareness about the imminent dangers of the project.

Another activist, Banu Mohan, said, "No trees should be chopped off, at any cost. Mysuru need no heli-tourism, which costs trees. There are many other places. Even Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli, can be used for the purpose. We have written a letter to Chief Conservator of Forests, demanding not to permit felling of trees.”

The spot will be inspected and public opinion will be gathered before taking any decision. The process of survey is under way, said an officer.

An officer attached to the Tourism department said that the department owns 48 acres of land near Lalitha Mahal Palace and the helipad is planned on five acres of land. “We have asked the Forest department to take up a survey of the trees. There are no huge trees. But, the land is filled with shrubs, weeds and small trees. A final decision will be taken after the survey by the Forest department," he informed.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashanth said, "The department has received a proposal to conduct a survey, but no permission is granted to cut the trees."