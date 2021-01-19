No need for Siddaramaiah's certificate: Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, “The BJP government and its ministers do not need the certificate of former chief minister and Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons here, on Tuesday, Somashekar said, “The certificates of the BJP high-command and the Union Home Minister are enough.”

Somasekhar said, “Neither Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor other ministers need Siddaramaiah’s certificate. He should stop predicting the future of BJP and its government. Rather he should concentrate on his duties as Opposition Leader and on his own party affairs.”

“Such statements, for publicity sake, are not good for him. He seems to be too free and looks like he is learning astrology. He is predicting the change in leadership and removal of Yediyurappa since the past few months. But there is no issue of change in chief minister in the BJP,” he said.

He said, “The chief minister has handled the Covid-19 crisis and other issues ably. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself has lauded the CM, in this regard. Yediyurappa will be the CM for the remaining term of the government, for two and a half years. Amit Shah has reiterated this. So there is no need for Siddaramaiah’s certificate.”

In reply to a question on the talks about a CD, that might be a threat to the CM and his family members, Somashekar said, “The CM has said that he will send him a CD, on the proposals for development of Bengaluru. I have no information on any other CD. I have seen no other CD.”

Replying to a query on the name of C P Yogeeshwar making the rounds, as next in-charge minister for Mysuru district, Somashekar said, “It is the discretion of the chief minister and he can give the responsibility to anybody he wishes. “It’s not a rule that only Somashekar should be in-charge minister of Mysuru.”