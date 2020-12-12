No nomination filed in 10 Gram Panchayats in Chikkamagaluru

As the last date for filing nominations for the Gram Panchayat election ended, not a single nomination has been filed in 10 gram panchayats in Chikkamagaluru.

Additional DC Dr Kumar said that nominations were not filed in Devadana, Bidare, Kadavanthi, Huyigere, Melina Huluvathi in Chikkamagaluru taluk, Aduvalli, Bannur, Magundi in N R Pura taluk, Oorubage in Mudigere taluk.

The residents in these gram panchayats have been opposing the implementation of Kasturirangan report on the conservation of Western Ghats. They have decided to boycott the election against the implementation. A few panchayats, where the Kasturirangan report has been implemented, filed nominations at the last minute on Friday.

The State Election Commission had announced elections in 209 gram panchayats in the district. The elections are to be held in single phase on December 22.