No offline classes for SSLC students

Considering the increase in Covid-19 cases across the state, the department of public instruction has asked the schools to stop offline classes for class 10 students immediately and switch to online classes. The teachers taking classes have been exempted from coming to schools between April 27 and May 4. But they have been asked to keep in touch with SSLC students through online classes. The schools are told to complete the result announcement for class 1 to 9 students by April 26.