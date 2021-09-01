No order for 'no jab no ration', Chamarajanagar DC clarifies

After the ‘No vaccination; no ration; no pension’ proposal drew flak from various quarters, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi issued clarifications on Wednesday, saying no such order was issued.

The DC, in a press release on Wednesday, said that he had not given any official order in this regard. Hence, there’s no question of denying ration to the cardholders and benefits to the pensioners.

Coming down heavily on the Chamarajanagar DC’s ‘order’, Congress termed ‘no ration and pension for those not vaccinated’ as illegal and unconstitutional.

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana also said that the ‘plan’ was unscientific and against the law. The district administration should ensure sufficient vaccines for the people, and create awareness, he said.

No such order

The DC had told a section of the media that the district administration was planning to implement ‘No vaccination; no ration; no pension’, programme in the district from September 1, to create awareness on the importance of vaccination, in the wake of third wave.

There are 2.90 lakh BPL and Antyodaya cardholders in the district and 2.20 lakh people drawing pension under various schemes. The banks and the ration shops have been directed not to issue ration or pension if they do not furnish vaccination certificate, he had said.

However, no such order or media release was issued by the district administration. Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Yogananda said, no such order was issued. But, efforts are on to inform the beneficiaries that it’s mandatory to get vaccinated.

Address vaccine hesitancy: CM

When asked about several district administrations’ orders ‘no vaccination, no ration, pension’, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Haveri that such orders are not right. “Instead they should address the concern of vaccine hesitancy and convince people to get vaccinated. There are enough doses of vaccine available with the state. People should come forward to get jabbed to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus,” Bommai said.