No plan to bring Sigandur temple under Muzrai: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday assured a delegation of the Ediga community that the government had no plan to bring the Chowdeshwari temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai department.

Nearly a dozen of seers of the temple met Yediyurappa at his home office Krishna to talk about this and other issues of the temple. The temple attracts devotees from across the state.

This meeting came in the wake of Shivamogga deputy commissioner K B Shivakumar issuing an order recently, constituting a committee to run the temple following differences between the trustees and priests. Yediyurappa had taken stock of the issue during his recent visit to the district.

The seers urged Yediyurappa not to bring the temple under the Muzrai department and allow the trustees to manage it.

Many organizations had appealed to the government to bring the temple under the Muzrai department, citing financial irregularities in the administration. The DC constituted a monitoring committee and an advisory committee for managing the daily affairs of the temple.