No plan to implement Sharavathy underground project: KSE

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa claimed that no survey had been conducted for the Sharavathy underground pumped storage project and the government would not allow for the implementation of such a project.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Saturday, he made it clear that the government has not granted permission for the execution of the Sharavathy underground pumped storage project under any circumstance. The reports that experts came by air to inspect the project site and the survey work is in progress are far from truth, he said

He also claimed that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to contain Covid-19 effectively and it would not allow for the execution of the Sharavathy project and he would not support it also.

Replying to a query on the project aimed at drawing water from the river Sharavathy to Bengaluru, he said he was not aware of any such project but would not allow for the implementation of such a project. Drawing water from the river Sharavathy to Bengaluru is no light matter and is not feasible, the minister said.

On the underground pumped storage project, he said environmentalists have already urged the government not to implement any new project in Sharavathy valley as it would cause damage to ecological balance. Save Sharavathy Valley campaign has already commenced. People of Sharavathy valley are facing many challenges and many are yet to get compensation for giving away their land and houses for the construction of Linganamakki dam.